Merritt: Combat the coronavirus crisis by finding one thing that makes you happy each day

Words, such as “sorrow” for so many who have died and their families; “fear” for more devastating deaths; “grateful” and “awe” for the medical staffs; and “concern” and “anxiety” for so many others, inadequately express the wave of emotions that hurl through us like a tsunami. We feel for the small businesses, the unemployed, the elderly, the delivery people, the students, and families and friends — all of whom are forced to cope.