Merritt: Taking a rockin’ trip down memory lane

Along with the grit of rock came the softer ballads sung by heart throbs such as Johnny Mathis (“Chances Are”), Paul Anka (“Diana”) and Pat Boone (“Love Letters in the Sand”). A heartbreaker was the song, “A Rose and a Baby Ruth,” sung by George Hamilton IV. (When your young female life is filled with trauma, how can you not identify with a song about a poor teen who had a quarrel with his girlfriend and all he had for atonement was a rose and a candy bar he found in his pocket?)