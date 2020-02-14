Merritt: The holiday of the heart, the celebration of love, just what we need right now

Oliver Chase, a pharmacist and inventor, created a machine that made lozenges that was later used to make candy — Necco Wafers — for production by the New England Confectionary Company. In 1866, his brother, David, had an idea to print messages on the candy that could be used at weddings and various celebrations. Thirty-five years later, the candies morphed into hearts and the rest is history —with a few modern changes in the messages, such as “Email me,” or “Fax me,” rather than “Call me.”