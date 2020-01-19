After some instruction from another clerk, the person who waited on me retrieved two carts and rolled them to the outside mailbox with me trailing behind, apologizing all the way. Once there, he opened the door to the back of the box and an avalanche of mail (mostly Christmas cards) came tumbling out. Since the mailbox is a lot shorter than you would think, we were forced on our knees to go through all of that mail. And the whole time, I was thinking how there would have been no problem had I kept the rubber band on the cards. (It was Paul’s fault.)