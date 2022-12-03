An Eye for Art: Westminster’s Keagan Willis is a young artist who likes to paint on almost anything

Keagan Willis is a young artist from Westminster who became interested in art when she was in pre-kindergarten at Grace Lutheran Church. Her first art was finger-painting, although she remembers only being allowed to do it twice. She also recalls making crafts, such as holiday items made with construction paper.

Willis painted everything she could find when she was a child. She did not have mixed media paper like she does now for her artwork. She painted the covers of her notebooks and even the caps of bottles. She also painted little boxes.

Keagan Willis with her artwork. Left is an oil painting of a “Girl with No Name” and right is “1920’s Girl.” Lyndi McNulty photo

Willis’ grandmother told her to stop painting all over everything, so she finally got paper to use for her paintings.

“I still paint on other things like my art easel,” Willis said.

“I remember getting big pieces of poster board and painting a baseball field for my cousin. I would paint him stuff. He hung the paintings on his wall which are still there in my grandmother’s home where he lived,” Willis said.

“Surprisingly I do not paint at home. I paint at my grandmother’s house more often. That is where I was allowed to make messes. I am a messy painter. The house was old and paint in the carpet did not matter. I have all of my stuff there. She spoiled me and got me the art supplies.”

Willis’ mother, Jackie Mathias, taught her how to draw. Mathias is director of the Community Foundation of Carroll County.

At first, Willis used acrylic paint in her art because it can be used to paint almost anything. She has an unusual technique of mixing watercolors with acrylics that creates a textured surface she likes. She painted designs and landscapes.

Recently, she started experimenting with oil paints and completed her first oil painting, a portrait she calls “Untitled Girl.”

“Since I painted on a used canvas, the surface looks textured, showing some of the surface paint depth underneath,” Willis explained.

“I still prefer acrylic paint, and I prefer to do portraits of imaginary people,” Willis said. “I got into Leonardo Da Vinci and used science and math to do his paintings. I find it more difficult to paint images of family and friends. I like to do paintings of Princess Diana because she was so beautiful. I have also painted Audrey Hepburn. I have completed one specific portrait of her wearing a simple black dress and a high ponytail. That is when I started experimenting with tracing paper. I trace the image from a photograph.”

Painting of “Freckles” by Keagan Williams. Lyndi McNulty photo

Willis used to print out pictures of celebrities on her grandmother’s printer and then paint over the pr

“I like painting because it gives me a lot of control,” Willis said. “Art gives me balance. The downside is that I am a perfectionist, and if it does not come out the way I want it to be, I keep working on it. I don’t like an unfinished painting. I also hate letting my paintings dry. I don’t like to wait.

“I do my artwork when I am supposed to be doing something else. I am home schooled and I doodle instead of doing my other studies. Painting takes up a lot of my free time. I am committed to painting more because I can knock out school in an hour,” Willis said.

“My favorite artist is Da Vinci. When I look at the Mona Lisa, I wonder how he thought it was unfinished. I see it as so perfect,” Willis said. “I don’t go to art galleries. I just paint and go with the flow. I just paint.”

Willis said she finds inspiration looking at pictures on Pinterest, an online image-sharing platform.

“It has a lot of aesthetically pleasing images,” she said. “I can find photos that are edgy, that are not just typical pictures of trees. Making it edgy and your own is important to someone who is a painter. I like to experiment with it.”

“I honestly don’t know where I will go with art,” Willis said. “It is a stress reliever for me. Being a professional artist would be a perfect job for me. Although there are a lot of things I would like for my future, so I don’t want it to just be art.

“I love art so much, but I don’t think I could put it out there and deal with the criticism,” Willis said. “Art is so special to me, and I don’t want it to be tarnished by other people’s negativity. I would not want that for me. My art is my own.”

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.