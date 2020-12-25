An Eye for Art: Abstract artist enjoys paint, interior design, macrame and more

Loewer continued painting and had her first solo art show in 2011 at the Hampstead Art House. “All my paintings were abstract with a variety of different color palettes.” The show was a success as she sold eight paintings. “Having a successful solo show gave me the confidence to continue doing something I love. God gave me this talent and I wanted to continue to pursue it,” she said. My work is a collaboration between artist and nature, as I present images using techniques that subtly reveal the awe of nature’s layers. The texture and movement on the canvas recreate the beauty of what we see before us. My paintings are the intersection of abstract and nature, where my artwork portrays feelings of serenity intended to create the sense of calm we seek in our lives. I am able to draw from the beauty that our oceans and landscapes provide and create artwork that feels like the amazing familiar world around us.” Loewer has had three solo art shows and has been in 10 group shows. Her artwork has been shown at the Carroll County Arts Center and the Baltimore County Arts Guild.