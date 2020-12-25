An Eye for Art: Abstract artist enjoys paint, interior design, macrame and more

Michelle Loewer is a local artist from Hampstead and she paints abstract artwork. Loewer has been interested in many forms of art since she was a child. Her first creative craft was macramé and by the time she was 11 years old she had made purses, plant hangers and animals.
Loewer loved the challenge of being creative and problem solving and decided to attend the University of Delaware and major in interior design. She took extensive drawing and rendering classes since it was before CAD (computer aided design). Markers and colored pencils were the medium she used for her elevations and perspective drawings. “Learning those techniques of how to mix, overlap and blend colors helped me grow as an artist and transition into painting when I got older,” Loewer said. She graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in interior design.
Loewer began her professional career working for a residential interior decorating firm while still in college. She remained at that firm for over a year before moving to Maryland to work at IKEA’s design department in White Marsh. Her job was to design the room settings in the store. “It was a fun job where I had to give each room its own personality. I used all products that IKEA sold to design and decorate the room from window treatments, furniture, flooring and accessories. The goal was to design the room so a customer would want to purchase all the various components in the space,” Loewer said.
Loewer worked at IKEA for three years before going to work for a furniture company in Owings Mills, where she did residential interior design while assisting with creating vignettes in the store. One of the skills she needed to be successful as a designer was to be able to sell her ideas to clients. “Many people have trouble visualizing their space. They know what they like but have trouble pulling a complete package together. That is where a designer is such an asset because they can select the finishes, furniture and final touches to make the client’s space feel like theirs.”
Loewer then went to work for a commercial design firm that specialized in corporate, healthcare and food service interiors. “That is where I taught myself how to use CAD and really grew and blossomed as a designer. Commercial design is quite different from residential design. Many times you work with a panel or a committee that will be approving your design plans and finishes. It is also critical to be specifying finishes that are appropriate for commercial settings and can sustain a great deal of wear and tear.”
In 2003, she became director of an architectural and interior design firm in Owings Mills where they designed spaces for senior living, restaurants and corporate offices. After the birth of her daughter, she decided to stay home and enjoy the gift of being a mother. This decision to stay home also afforded her the time to pursue her love for painting. Her first large painting was for a guest room in her house where she beautifully blended various shades of greens together to create a nature inspired modern rustic look which she loves!
Loewer continued painting and had her first solo art show in 2011 at the Hampstead Art House. “All my paintings were abstract with a variety of different color palettes.” The show was a success as she sold eight paintings. “Having a successful solo show gave me the confidence to continue doing something I love. God gave me this talent and I wanted to continue to pursue it,” she said. My work is a collaboration between artist and nature, as I present images using techniques that subtly reveal the awe of nature’s layers. The texture and movement on the canvas recreate the beauty of what we see before us. My paintings are the intersection of abstract and nature, where my artwork portrays feelings of serenity intended to create the sense of calm we seek in our lives. I am able to draw from the beauty that our oceans and landscapes provide and create artwork that feels like the amazing familiar world around us.” Loewer has had three solo art shows and has been in 10 group shows. Her artwork has been shown at the Carroll County Arts Center and the Baltimore County Arts Guild.
Besides interior design and painting, she also makes reclaimed wood frames and signs. They are for sale along with her artwork at Design of Mind in Sykesville. She uses old fence or pallet wood to make the frames. “Each frame is one-of-a-kind since each piece of wood has its own story. The frames go with so many styles of décor and I love giving the old wood life again,” Loewer said.
“During COVID I felt the need to start creating something new and went back to my childhood love of macramé. I can do it in the evenings when I am sitting there with my family. I make ornaments, necklaces, key chain, bookmarks and napkins rings,” she said. “I also wanted to have something different to sell at local venues.”
Leather cuff bracelets are another unique item she makes from recycled belts to which she applies embellishments such as metal butterflies or inspirational words. Her bracelets and macramé are for sale at Unwined in Sykesville. She also has her artwork for sale at and Becket Hitch in Greenspring Station.
Loewer’s macramé and artwork can also be seen and purchased in the lobby of the Carroll County Arts Council in Westminster.
She calls her studio Hampstead Creek and she can be found on Facebook or contacted at michelleloewer@yahoo.com.
Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.