An Eye for Art: Late to painting, a Westminster artist flourishes

“Most of my paintings are 36-by-36,” Schneeman said. Her first painting was small. “I was playing,” Schneeman said. “I do not like to do small ones anymore. I rarely do large ones because it is exhausting. They are as big as I am. It can take me months to do one. However, the big paintings are the most satisfying when they are finished. I have a very small closet where I do my artwork.”