An Eye for Art: Westminster artist Claudia Konkus draws for hours and sees her work ‘come alive’

Claudia Tonne Konkus is a local artist living in Westminster on a farm. Konkus began to like art in elementary school in Gifhorn, Germany. She explored all kinds of art, including drawing, printmaking and sculpting.

Konkus only took art in school, and her love for art did not receive support at home. She wanted to study art, but her parents were against it.

“They wanted me to have a more sensible career,” Konkus said. “I always did art on the side.” At that time, Konkus did mostly fiber arts such as felting, knitting and crocheting. She attended college in Germany and became a midwife.

Claudia Konkus with one of her colored pencil drawings of an ape. Photo by Lyndi McNulty

While still in her 20s, Konkus married an American man in the military and moved to the United States. The couple first moved to Anne Arundel County. She picked up drawing again in her 30s and used only graphite. By then, she was a dog trainer and a lot of her clients asked her to draw portraits of their dogs.

Konkus went back to college in 2009 to become a German language teacher. She graduated from UMBC. She took a job teaching German at Westminster High School and commuted for a year and a half until she and her then-husband bought a 15-acre farm near Westminster.

She slowly started drawing again. Konkus realized she was missing something in her life.

“Drawing made me happy. I did a couple drawings as gifts for friends,” she said. “I got commissions by word of mouth.” She primarily drew dogs and horses and sometimes cats. Konkus also did watercolors.

She now uses colored pencils primarily.

“I like that you can get so many details with colored pencils. They require less preparation than watercolor or pastels. Pastels are messy.” Konkus said. “Colored pencils are also portable and I can draw anywhere.”

Flying owl colored pencil drawing by Claudia Konkus. Photo by Lyndi McNulty

Konkus improves by studying the works of well-known colored pencil artists.

“Bonnie Snowden is one of the artists I follow,” Konkus said. “She is my mentor. Snowden is a British animal artist based in North Yorkshire, England, who is an award-winning colored pencil artist. I literally learned how to use colored pencils from her.”

Snowden offers an online class called “Ignite,” which is a colored pencil community that exchanges ideas and support each other. There are also additional online tutorials through the Bonnie Snowden Academy.

Alex Flemming is another British colored pencil artist from Lancashire, England who Konkus follows. He has been a David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation finalist for the past two years. This year his colored pencil and pastel image of a polar bear in the Arctic was chosen as a highly commended finalist in the competition. Flemming donates 10% of his profits to wildlife charities.

Konkus has taken Common Ground on the Hill for several years. According to its website, a mission of Common Ground is “to provide the opportunity to teach and to study various musical instruments and art forms representing various ethnic and cultural traditions.”

Through participating in Common Ground, Konkus had the opportunity to explore a variety of mediums, including pastels and watercolors.

“I like the incredibly interesting people at Common Ground. The exchange of ideas and the art are amazing. How could you not like to meet all the talented people?” Konkus said.

Now, Konkus is enrolled in a Master of Liberal Arts Education Program at McDaniel College. Her capstone project is a series of drawings of apes and other exotic animals. Konkus chose apes because she has a connection with them. She draws the eyes first. “The eyes are the soul,” she said. Konkus wants people to know about their lives and loss of habitat. She hopes to finish eight pieces for her final show.

Claudia Konkus with her owl drawing at the Carroll County Arts Council Members Show. Photo by Lyndi McNulty

Konkus is a member of the Carroll County Arts Council in Westminster. This year she entered a detailed image of an owl done in colored pencil into the Members Show that ran in September and October.

She plans to sell her art at shows in the future. She also has a website and Facebook page in the works.

“Art takes me away from the day-to-day living,” Konkus said. “I love it so much because time flies and you do not know you are drawing for hours. You can see it come alive. It is incredibly fulfilling.”

She can be contacted at claudiatonneart@gmail.com.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.