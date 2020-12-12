An Eye for Art: Taylorsville artist creates locally and in home country of Bolivia

Camacho-Hull told her husband that someday she wanted to study photography when they had the money for her to do so. Her husband was supportive of her desires and Camacho-Hull attended Montgomery College and graduated in 1973 with an Associate of Arts degree in photography. It took her a long time to get her degree because she was also raising a family of five children and could only attend classes at night or in the summers. She was also freelance photographer for seven years.