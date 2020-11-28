An Eye for Art: Painting club president appreciates online and plein air opportunities

Roelecke has been president of the Sykesville Painting Club for two years. There are 57 members from Carroll, Howard, Frederick and Baltimore counties in the club. “As president I wanted to pick up where Vivian [Davis] left off. I want people to encourage and share ideas with each other. During the year we hold workshops where we met at the Eldersburg Library. One member will teach the others something in their expertise. They hold indoor open studio painting. They also have outdoor painting. Anybody can come. People bring the projects they are working on. They are painting with their art friends. ‘How do you do that? How did you paint that?’ are some of the subjects. Networking and socializing are part of the fun.”