An Eye for Art: Westminster artist’s T-shirts are ‘passive activism’

After high school, Serrao worked in a factory for seven years making art on the side. He sold his first painting at an art show in 1986 in Tampa, Florida, where he lived for five years. Then he moved to Hawaii. While there, he won an annual poster contest and an honorable award for one of his paintings. In the 1990s, he started designing T-shirts and learned screen printing from the ground up. He has designed T-shirts ever since that time.