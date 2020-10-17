An Eye for Art: Collage artist Nikolas Vincent ‘transcending the quarantine,’ hopes to own gallery one day

He has been doing art seriously for about a year. Before that, Vincent owned a business where he taught himself to use a computer aided design (CAD) program to design and manufacture parts. However, owning a company caused Vincent a lot of stress. It was too much for a single person to handle at such a young age. The pressure caused him serious health issues. He decided to abandon the company and pursue another interest. During the time Vincent was ill, he turned to drawing as a way of coping.