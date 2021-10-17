An Eye for Art: Gallery in Scott Center shows paintings, sculptures by Jim Condron

Jim Condron, a painter and sculptor whose work has been exhibited around the world, is featured in a show at Carroll Community College.
Jessica Hardesty, discipline coordinator and professor of visual arts and curator of collections and exhibitions at the college, invited Condron to show in the Gallery in the Scott Center. Hardesty has brought incredible artists to Carroll County for the benefit of the community.
As a child, Condron developed an interest in art through his relationship with his mother. She was an amateur watercolorist and enrolled Condron in painting classes in Long Island at a young age. When his family moved to Connecticut, he took painting classes at Silvermine Arts Guild in New Canaan.
Later, Condron majored in art and English at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.
After college, Condron became an investment banker in New York City. At that time, he also studied drawing and painting at the New York Studio School, working with Graham Nickson, Mercedes Matter, Rosemary Beck, and Bruce Ganier. He did three years of rigorous training, drawing and painting directly from the figure, at times working in the studio for 12 or more hours.
Condron left New York City, moving to Maryland to pursue his career as an artist. He attended the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), earning Master of Fine Arts in painting and studying under the pioneering female abstract expressionist, Grace Hartigan.
Condron’s sculptures are assemblages made from found and collected objects, paint and solvents. He also maintains a drawing and painting practice. His paintings are abstract, expressive works that use several different kinds of paint on a variety of canvases and supports.
Condron’s large paintings are collected and exhibited in public spaces including Johns Hopkins University, the American University Art Museum at the Katzen Art Center, the American Visionary Art Museum, the Long Beach Museum of Art in California, Harvard University, Gakushuin University in Tokyo, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Andros, Greece.
Condron’s sculptures are assemblages. “There are objects you recognize in them,” Condron said. “There are also elements of a painting. The works are conceptually composed as paintings. I consider color, texture, and visual weight as I create sculptures. I love color, texture and form. I also love humor and poetry, which is echoed in my art.
“My pieces reference art history,” he continued. “Sometimes the works are in dialogue with a piece of art from the past or even the present. The objects I collect reflect my fascination with personal and collective history. I combine things, and those things converge, creating something that is greater than its parts. Art has a transformative quality.”
Condron’s most recent exhibitions were held at Goucher’s Silber Art Gallery, the Cooley Gallery at Wilson College, and the Julio Fine Arts Gallery of Loyola University.
Condron’s current show at Carroll Community College is titled, “Autumn,” which to Condron has connotations of a transitional phase. The show will be up until Dec. 12. His upcoming exhibition, “Toss,” will be held at Platform Project Space in Brooklyn, New York. The show runs from Oct. 22 through Nov. 20.
Condron lives on Greenspring Avenue in Lutherville-Timonium, where he has a large studio. “I welcome those interested to make an appointment to visit my studio,” Condron said. He can be contacted at jim@jcondron.com. His website is jcondron.com.
Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.