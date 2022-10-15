An Eye for Art: New Carroll Community College show explores ‘art on the fringe’

Phantom Narrative III is the current international art show at the Scott Gallery at Carroll Community College and will be there through Jan. 13, 2023.

The artists featured in Phantom Narrative III are Cvspe (Portugal); Jacob Maurice Crook (Mississippi); Jayne Jezebelle (Maryland); Jessi Hardesty (Maryland); Katie Gutridge (Maryland); Katie Innamorato (New Jersey); Louis Braquet (Louisiana); Meagan Meli (New Jersey); Michelle Avery Konczyk (France/Pennsylvania); Mike Adams (Maryland); Olivia Pakitsas (Massachusetts); Shane Izykowski (California), and Travis Lawrence (Illinois).

From left, Gillian Girod, Carroll Community College art intern; Jayne McCullough, professional tattoo artist and an illustrator; Katie Gutridge, sculptor and adjunct professor Carroll Community College; Jessi Hardesty, Division Chair of Arts & Humanities, Director of Visual Arts, Curator and Professor at Carroll Community College. They are enjoying the Halloween room display in the Phantom Narrative Art exhibit. Lyndi McNulty photo

Jessi Hardesty, division chair of Arts and Humanities, director of Visual Arts, curator and assistant professor at Carroll Community College, is the creative genius behind this show and others. She inspires students and their creativity.

“The show initially spawned out of a show I did at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Detroit,” Hardesty said. “That show was called ‘Haunted Attraction.’ When I became the curator here, I wanted a bigger and better version of that show. This is the third rendition of Phantom Narrative and it is very popular with the students. The focus of the exhibition is to show dark art and art on the fringe of the fine art world.”

“As an artist myself, my work falls in this realm,” Hardesty explained. “This presents my taste as an artist as well as a curator. This is the one show where I get to blend the two together. This exhibition shows my personality more than other shows that have more academic goals in mind.”

Gillian Girod is the art gallery intern for Carroll Community College. This is the first show she helped install in a gallery. “The concept of using math to hang something up is new to me,” Girod said. “I am not used to math and art colliding. I did not know that you had to hang something at eye level.”

Jessi Hardesty, Division Chair of Arts & Humanities, Director of Visual Arts, Curator and Professor at Carroll Community College, pictured with Gillian Girod, Carroll Community College art intern. The painting behind them is titled “The Banishing,” oil on Masonite by Shane Izykowsk. Lyndi McNulty photo

“I like hanging an art show because I like getting to see the art first and having insider knowledge. I like seeing Jessi’s process of how she would arrange things and how the art has a nice flow,” Girod said.

Katie Gutridge, from New Freedom, Pennsylvania, is a sculptor and an adjunct professor at Carroll Community College. “I like working at Carroll Community College and I like teaching,” Gutridge said. She was trained as a classical sculptor at the University of Notre Dame. She did graduate work at American University and studied in Italy.

She specializes in figurative art — human forms. Her art in Phantom Narrative is part of a bigger show she is planning that is based entirely on hands.

“I have this idea to create a lot of sculptures based on human hand castings.” Gutridge said. “I like the idea that hands are more important than eyes.Hands are the ambassadors of our thoughts. We can help or hurt with our hands. People need a reminder that the shape of our hands are the commonality of our community. It is the shapes not the colors.” Gutridge has taught at the Fairhaven Retirement Community for seven years. “I want to do a sculpture about marginalization and ageism. Beauty is not about youth,“ she said.

Another exhibitor is Jayne McCullough, a professional tattoo artist and an illustrator from Glyndon. She did a mixed media piece showing Hades and Persephone. “This piece is a symbol of the two classic themes in art: life and death and their symbiotic relationship.” Two additional pieces of her artwork in the show are the sun and moon

McCullough collects tarot cards because of the art. “The iconic tarot cards represent different archetypes that you can interpret in your own art. One of my dreams is to illustrate my own tarot deck,” McCullough said.

“Rain When I Die” woodcut by Jessi Hardesty. Jessi Hardesty photo

“Art is a way to express my unique point of view,” McCullough said. “I love visiting common themes such as fairy tales, folklore, mythology. Through visual art, I can put my own spin on it.” She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art and attended the George Washington Carver Center for Art in high school.

“The tattoos are like the art I do on paper,” McCullough said. “I do illustrative black and gray tattooing. I love playing with line weight. I do fantasy, occult, mystical themes as well as organic and floral.” She has her own private studio.

Westminster is lucky to have four art galleries at Carroll Community College, Offtrack Art Co-operative and Gallery, McDaniel College, and the Carroll County Arts Council. Support our arts by attending exhibitions and purchasing local art.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.