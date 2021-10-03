Immersed in art since childhood, retired Carroll County teacher Van Bibber says, ‘I live to make’ | EYE ON ART

“I began to make jewelry again a couple years ago. I had to take a break from painting after my husband passed away,” Van Bibber said. “I still needed to create. I started working with metal again. This was a miniature way of painting. I use different medium to paint the earrings. I use color interaction. Some designs are based on geodes and some are miniature impressionistic landscapes. The earrings are made from copper or sterling silver. Many are reversable because both sides are painted.”