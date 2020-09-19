An Eye for Art: Always a musician, recently an artist, Westminster’s Shuman continues ‘amazing journey’

“I always admired my dad’s drawing ability ever since I was a kid. He drew and painted for fun, but he never pursued his talent. I never gave it much thought if I had any of that ability until one day I was thinking about him. I was missing him, so I just picked up a pencil and started to draw," Shuman said. "Something clicked and I was hooked! I decided to draw one picture a day to see what would happen. I spent two to three hours or so a day over the next many months learning new techniques with each new drawing, trying to improve a bit with each one.”