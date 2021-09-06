An Eye for Art: For New Windsor’s Peter Eide, art is ‘my life’s work’

Eide said: “One of my peers gave an impromptu lecture/performance in his studio comparing the daily ritual of washing dishes in the sink to his personal practice as a painter. The notion that on some days we may let the dishes sit in the sink, continuing to collect grit and grime is comparable to the idea that on some days, we miss the mark in the painting studio. Same goes when we’re motivated; we can work in the studio in earnest, stretching our canvases and delicately priming and sanding our surfaces to perfection, as we might take pride in washing the dishes and making sure to clean the kitchen until it was spotless. He concluded by discussing the idea of embracing the notion of failure in painting. That if one out of 10 paintings he might produce in a single week is good, then he’s succeeded as an artist. It’s okay to create bad works because they often lead us to the great works.”