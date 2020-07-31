An Eye for Art: Theater educator, author enjoys ‘creating magic,’ sharing her techniques

“One of my favorite set designs was for the opening of the Scott Center at Carroll Community College in 2003 for their first production,” Burgess said. She directed and designed a play titled “A Thousand Cranes.” The set design had suggestions of Japanese Noh and Kabuki theater styles. “The coolest thing was that above the stage were five huge paper lanterns and a fabulous 16-foot mural of a crane gazing into a pool of water. I was lucky enough to have gotten a grant for an artist named David Gofreed to design and paint it,” Burgess said.