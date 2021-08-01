An Eye for Art: Carroll County videographer enjoys being behind the camera

Then life happened. Carpenter got married, bought a house and he and his wife had a baby. After JHU, he freelanced for the original production company and with a few other video production companies. In the course of doing so, he acquired his own equipment. In 2003, because of new digital technology, he was able to work at home with his own editing production system. It was his wife that said he should start his own company because he knows how to do anything.