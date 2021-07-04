An Eye for Art: Drawings and clay creations from Taneytown

In 2009, when Wailes was only 19, she started selling at arts and crafts shows on her own. Wailes sold her drawings and a little bit of her clay creations. Now, she sells more clay artworks and some drawings. Wailes makes realistic creatures and fantastical creatures out of polymer clay. She paints them with acrylic paints and seals them with polyurethane. She also sells her work at comic book conventions in the Washington metropolitan area, such as MAGFest, a music and gaming festival. She also participates in the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival, a festival that celebrates all things sheep and fiber arts and is one of the largest festivals of its kind. She is also a vendor at the Carroll County Artists’ Studio Tour, Monster of a Show, and conventions up and down the East Coast.