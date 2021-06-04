An Eye for Art: Artist, animator and videographer has been creating since childhood

According to Nickoles, you can follow his art adventures on Instagram: www.instagram.com/pandapowerrulez, where you can see his recent animation titled “Ice to Meet You.” “It is inspired by noises in my attic, I wondered what they could be coming from,” Nickoles said. “In ‘Ice to Meet You,’ a man returns to his cabin during a harsh snowstorm. Once settling in with a nice hot chocolate and his sleeping cat, he begins to hear noises coming from above. Rational and irrational possibilities make him nervous to face whatever is living in his attic. The worries build until he discovers the guest to be a friendly raccoon. The three share drinks by the fire when a familiar noise starts back up again. Made with a mixture of animation created on Autodesk Sketchbook, Adobe After Effects, and Adobe Premiere, it is a tale promoting kindness.”