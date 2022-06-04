An Eye for Art: Furniture repairman brings old wood to life

Dwight Womer is a craftsman and furniture repairman. He is the owner of Willard Furniture Services in Westminster.

Womer has always liked art. He likes abstract painting. His aunt encouraged him to pursue it, but he never did.

“I was having too much fun being a teenager,” Womer said. “I also liked building things by getting some wood and slapping things together when I was younger. I really got started when I attended Hereford High School and took woodshop. My biggest pride and possession is the trestle table I made for my mother. I started in my junior year and finished my senior year because kids were vying for power equipment. She had it for 45 years. It is now a legacy piece. I made it from a picture out of an Ethan Allen catalog.”

Womer puts a rush seat on a Windsor chair. Dwight Womer photo. (Lyndi McNulty)

When he graduated from high school, Womer applied to furniture manufacturers in the south hoping to become an apprentice.

My idea of building furniture was a Williamsburg cabinetmaker and have a little shop like that, but it did not work out for me, so I became a carpenter,” he said. “At least I could deal with wood.”

He continued to make furniture by collecting and using all kinds of leftover wood. He built a small television stand for his home and bookshelves. He also refinished small pieces of furniture.

“Eventually, I got into facilities management because my body could not do the construction anymore,” Womer said. “At least I was indoors and not out in the weather. I became an account manager for a housekeeping company and held a variety of positions in senior living, long-term care and rehabilitation. When COVID hit, the policy changes and rules and regulations were overwhelming. The pace was 120 miles an hour and I could not keep up with it. My wife and I decided that I should retire.”

When Womer retired in 2020, he wanted to supplement his Social Security. He decided to do furniture refinishing and repair. He has been steadily busy ever since.

Shaker rocker. Dwight Womer photo. (Lyndi McNulty)

He does rush seats as well as caning, splinting.

“My first jobs were our kitchen chairs,” he said. “My father-in-law took one and said he was never doing it again, so I decided to do the rest. My friend Rick Barrick, who also does chair seats, is my mentor. It is tedious and time consuming and takes patience and concentration. It is easy to mess up a pattern. It is like crocheting. You notice it three rows later and must rip it out. I sit in front of the fireplace and do my caning and rushing.”

Womer participates in Downtown Westminster Farmers Market including the holiday one, winter and summer.

Womer exhibiting at the Downtown Westminster Farmers Market. Dwight Womer photo. (Lyndi McNulty)

Womer has also restored an Art Deco cedar chest.

“It was veneered and a mess,” he said. “I stripped it down. The veneer was in good shape, but it had bumps and bruises. I leave those as part of the personality of the piece. I re-shellacked it.

“The trunk had different shades of wood including red and brown mahogany and maple. It had a lot of personality. On the top it had a curved lip and I saw French polishing. French polishing is the process of putting a light coat of shellac on the piece. Then you take a balled-up cloth with shellac in the cloth. You put a little denatured alcohol and rub it in a circle. It is very beautiful. It gives it a depth and smooth glossy shine like a piano finish.”

Restored Art Deco hope chest showing French polish. Dwight Womer photo. (Lyndi McNulty)

Womer also restored a chestnut rocking chair from the mid-1800s that was missing the rockers.

“When those rockers broke, they cut the legs off,” he said. “That happened to this chair. I could see where the rockers used to be. The rockers were not cut off at the slot in the leg.”

He had to recreate the rockers and add new channels to the legs. He had to recreate structural chips in the legs.

“The chair must have sat in a barn for decades. It took 7 1/2 hours to clean it,” he said. “Once it was lightly sanded, I oiled it with Danish oil, a polymerized linseed oil that is easy to use on interior wood.

“I get a lot of repairs for recliners, but I do not do electronics. I have a logical and analytical mind. I looked what was there and repaired a loose bolt.”

Console radio, 1930-40. Dwight Womer photo. (Lyndi McNulty)

Womer said his 85-year-old father-in-law helps him sometimes, working in his two-car garage converted into a shop.

“I call him my ‘sandman.’ My projects all start with sanding. If you do not do it correctly, the final product will not be right.

“I am my own boss. What I have always enjoyed was seeing the progress until the end of it. What it looked like when I got it and what it looks like now. I love to see how happy the clients are when they see it. I will not put a piece out unless it is right and I will do whatever it takes to make it right.”

Restored Art Deco hope chest. Dwight Womer photo. (Lyndi McNulty)

Womer can be contacted at dwwomer@comcast.net or 443-487-3910.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.