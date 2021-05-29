An Eye for Art: Westminster paper artist enjoys producing handmade cards

Her next pursuit in the arts and crafts world came by chance. In 1995, Zeminski was shopping in Westminster when a thunderstorm came up. She was in the Hickory Stick store on Liberty Street and told the owner, Sandy Scott, that she would be stuck there for a while. Zeminski had known Scott for a long time. To pass the time, Scott showed Zeminski a complete business case of stamping supplies for art projects. “Scott showed me how to use rubber stamp pigment ink. When she sprinkled embossing powder over the ink, heated with a heat gun it produced an embossed image,” Zeminski said.