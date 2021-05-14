An Eye for Art: Mechanically inclined artist from New Windsor enjoys the process

Custen decided to leave to attend the University of Tennessee in printmaking to get a master’s degree. “That is where I realized why I started in art. It was because of my brother’s death,” Custen said. He did social commentary and a book titled “Catharsis and the American Myths” containing 24 woodcuts, three pages of lithographs and a 15-minute video. It dealt with growing up in the 1950s and 60s and Vietnam. The show traveled around the United States for eight years. It was a family album of sorts. For a long time “I believed that art had to have a social commentary to be art,” Custen said.