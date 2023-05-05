An Eye for Art: Seán Boylan’s long journey through painting and filmmaking to teaching

Seán Boylan is an artist teaching at Carroll Community College. Boylan’s father is a writer who had an office in their house. When he was 3 years old, Boylan had a Playskool desk in his father’s office.

“I imitated him, and since I could not write words I would sit for hours drawing endless stories,” Boylan said.

Advertisement

“From that time on, drawing was a big part of what I did,” he said. When Boylan was 13, he transitioned into painting. His best friend’s parents, B.G. Muhn and Sumita Kim, were artists and painted.

“It inspired me,” Boylan said. “I saw the life of that medium all around their home. There was an immediacy to that. I also liked seeing imagery on a larger scale that painting uniquely allows.

Advertisement

Seán Boylan is pictured with his painting “To break a Curse II.” Photograph by Lyndi McNulty

“I was inspired by B.G., a surrealist. He is a Korean painter and installation artist and a professor at Georgetown University. I was captivated by the sense of merging something abstract and unquantifiable with something real looking.

“He painted something that looks real and dimensional, but at the very same time you are not quite sure what you are looking at. That experience seemed exciting to me. I jumped into painting abstraction and added realistic faces.”

Boylan attended Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. Walter Bartman, who ran the Yellow Barn Gallery in Glen Echol, taught there. Boylan took art classes on weeknights in Glen Echo, close to where he lived at the time. The experience gave him greater exposure to other artists.

When Boylan was a junior and senior in high school, Bartman gave him solo shows at the Yellow Barn Gallery. Boylan’s two shows were a helpful experience. They taught him editing and how to carve out a series or a vision of what art he was working with at the time.

While in high school, Boylan and a friend experimented with making movies.

“We created spontaneous situations and gave people directions on the spot because we knew our friends were not actors,” Boylan said.

Advertisement

Seán Boylan’s painting titled “Not a Minute Too Soon.” Photograph by Seán Boylan.

After graduating from high school in 2002, Boylan attended Bard College in New York, majoring in art and philosophy. He found a love of sculpture in college. Because of the rural location along the Hudson River and access to junk yards and lumber yards, there was access to materials for his sculpture.

While in college, Boylan took painting, drawing and sculpture classes. In addition, Boylan kept making movies. Throughout his four years in college, he made a feature-length video of a dream in seven parts, similar to a surrealistic painting.

Boylan also studied in London for one semester.

When he graduated, Boylan moved to San Francisco. It had a creative environment that he thought would inspire him. It was also a part of the country where he had not lived.

Boylan lived in Chinatown there and took late-night walks. He picked up the scraps of wood thrown away by Chinese restaurants and painted on them.

He also returned to filmmaking when he was in California. Boylan made two feature narrative films and many short films that he showed in different galleries and online.

Advertisement

Eventually, Boylan began to look for another change and created new paintings he used to apply for graduate school. Boylan was accepted to the Slade School of Fine Art in London. He continued the dual practice of painting and filmmaking.

Seán Boylan’s painting titled “To Catch a Thief.” Photograph by Seán Boylan.

Boylan slowed down his working process when he was at the Slade. He spent more time preparing his surfaces. He tested different types of primers and wood. He used acrylic and oil together and experimented with different materials. The urgency of making art when he was younger was no longer there. With his filmmaking, he did the same and exposed himself to different and new cameras and sound equipment.

Boylan graduated with an MFA and then moved back to the United States. He got a fellowship at Towson University as a visiting artist. After leaving Towson, he moved to Baltimore and ran an art gallery called Rope on Franklin Street with some friends. While in Baltimore, Boylan started teaching art at the Mitchell School in Baltimore and worked at a frame shop on the side.

In 2021, Boylan landed a position teaching painting and art fundamentals at Carroll Community College. He teaches both credit classes and continuing education classes and enjoys interacting with the students.

“I make art as a creative release,” Boylan said. “I think art making is like dreaming. I suppose there is a lot of possible meanings in both experiences, but I end up doing them both to process information and release the results. I realize dreaming is unconscious and art making is a choice, but perhaps a choice I made so long ago that I can’t imagine not including it in how I move through the world. I orient my life around it. Art making for me is a visual way to express what’s unconsciously stored away somewhere inside me. Let it out in one way and in one medium and then just try another. There’s endless details to become aware of as I go.”

Advertisement

Currently, Boylan has an art show at Carroll Lutheran Village which will be up until the end of May. The title of the show is “Fragment.”

“The show mixes up imagery from art history, my imagination and life study,” Boylan said.

Boylan can be contacted boylsean@gmail.com.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.