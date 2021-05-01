An Eye for Art: Carroll County Career and Technology student becomes successful fashion designer

Casey Rowe grew up in Carroll County. Rowe was interested in drawing and building things when he was a child.
His father, Don Rowe, executive director of the ARC Carroll County, had a workshop in the basement where Casey Rowe liked to make things. When it was warm weather, he collected sticks and built forts. Legos were another creative attraction for him.
When he attended Winters Mill High School, Rowe found pleasure in dressing well.
“I found that being well curated set me apart from others,” he said. “My father also wore a suit every day and he is someone I have always looked up to. Wearing a suit is something that makes a man. It is a perfect crossroads.”
Rowe was also class president for two years.
Rowe attended the Carroll County Career and Technology Center to study Fashion and Textile Design because, although he excelled in sports, he also wanted to take classes in something he was not only interested in but where he could excel. “I could do two things I love.: sewing and sports and making things and creating. It worked out perfectly,” Rowe said.
“Miss Harris runs a very stringent program. I walked into school every day and wanted to learn more. The first project I did was a suit and I had to solve many problems which I enjoyed. I really got into men’s wear,” Rowe said.
“I was really good at sports as well. I played football and wrestled. But, right before the end of wrestling season I tore my ACL and MCL. The doctor told me to stop sports. At that point, I had to pivot on what I was going to do and it was too late to apply to college. I could not work anymore.” he said.
At the end of the semester there was a cumulative fashion show. The students designed 18 different ensembles. “I was super lucky because I met a girl that was an alumnus of the fashion program,” Rowe said. She had interned at “Christopher Schafer Clothier,” located in Harbor East, Baltimore. Rowe was intrigued.
Although they were not interested in having an intern, Rowe offered to work for free to show them he wanted to learn from them. At only 17 years old, he interned for six months.
When Rowe graduated in 2018, he decided to stick with the clothing store. His boss gave him the opportunity to be a journeyman. “I lived lean and learned as much as I could. I played the long game. I figured that if I did what I was told, took notes and did not say much, that in a couple years something cool could happen,” Rowe said.
Rowe swept the floor, cleaned the shop and assisted his boss.
“I did everything I could think of and everything that was asked of me. I made mistakes but I learned. I took notes every day and showed them I really did care,” Rowe said.
When some employees moved on, Rowe found an opportunity. “My boss is a very unconventional person which I admire. He and I created a very lucrative relationship. I now look at him as a friend,” Rowe said.
“In 2019, my boss went to England for a month and I had an opportunity to step up to show him I could run the shop. That is when the tide turned. I gained his trust. He had been running the shop for 10 years and I felt like I could give him time with his family by doing my job well and executing all the nuances and tribulations he had taught me,” Rowe said.
“We make some of the most timeless clothing in the world. They are nothing short of incredible. It is not just the garment, it’s the experience we provide for our clients. We have the knowledge of what goes into a high quality garment. The art is in the sustainability of the clothing. All of the cloth is the top wool in the world. We use cloth that is manufactured in small farms around the world where the wool is sustainably sourced; the construction is 100% American made,” Rowe said.
“When we begin to make a garment, we meet with a client and they tell us their vision. It is my job to quantify that vision. I need to measure the person and put their vision on the table. It takes years to learn that and we put their vision into their garments,” Rowe said.
Rowe has a personal brand. His boss has instilled in him that if people think of suits, they need to think of you. We are in a social media world and I spend a lot of time and money on my brand,” Rowe explained. “I love to create cool business ideas. I love thinking about an idea. And back it with an efficient business model.””
“When I come to the studio every day, it is like I am a brand-new customer. I get amazed at first and then I get new ideas. I see something in a different light. The nature of this environment is positive. It is fun and a great atmosphere. I work with such cool people every day,” Rowe said.
“The latest trends I’ve seen are that the classics are starting to make their way back around,” Rowe said. “Trends come back every half a century. In the 1970s, men wore a slimmer fit, wider lapels and more outlandish styles. It’s been half of a century so now we’re starting to see that loo come back again. I personally feel like this slimmer, more sleek way to wear clothing will be here to stay for a while. If you are seeking that look, I’d be happy to help!
“The art we create lives on, it’s an heirloom, not many places nowadays can say that. I strive to provide the most unique and most ubiquitous clothing in the world.”
Rowe can be contacted at 443-821-8101 or casey@christopherschafer.com .