An Eye for Art: Carroll County Career and Technology student becomes successful fashion designer

“We make some of the most timeless clothing in the world. They are nothing short of incredible. It is not just the garment, it’s the experience we provide for our clients. We have the knowledge of what goes into a high quality garment. The art is in the sustainability of the clothing. All of the cloth is the top wool in the world. We use cloth that is manufactured in small farms around the world where the wool is sustainably sourced; the construction is 100% American made,” Rowe said.