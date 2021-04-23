An Eye for Art: Sykesville minister uses art as ‘a way to connect with my creator’

While perusing Facebook one day, Crate saw a juried show called “To the Tune of…” The show was the brain child of Moriah Tyler, the Education and Visual Arts Coordinator for the Carroll County Arts Council, that was going to be held at the Carroll County Arts Council (carrollcountyartscouncil.org). Tyler has a “Call for Artists” from time to time so that artists can submit artwork focusing on different themes. The shows attract a wide variety of quality artists that might not otherwise have a chance to show their artwork in a gallery setting in Carroll County.