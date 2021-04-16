An Eye for Art: Local craftsman finds beauty in wood

One line of boxes is made from natural tree limbs. Tea boxes are more finished. Englund uses woods that can be anything, including Osage Orange which is also called horse apple or hedge apple. Figured tiger oak, another wood he uses in his boxes is produced by a process using “quarter sawn” wood. The tiger pattern is produced by cutting across the medullary rays or horizontal grains, which expose flecks that appear as an eye pattern. A rare wood he uses is called wormy chestnut. Wormy chestnut is from the American chestnut trees that were killed in a blight during the early 1900s. The dead trees were infested with insects that created holes and patterns in the wood. This wood is rare and harvested for lumber, often take from old barns. He also creates boxes from walnut.