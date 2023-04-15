An Eye for Art: Restoring old things with chalk paint

Beth Lee is the owner of Rust Studio and Workshop in Taneytown, an upcycled furnishings and décor store.

In 2015, Lee was laid off from her job as a corporate accountant in Washington. At first, she planned to return to the corporate work world, but after thinking about it on a road trip to Vermont, she decided to retire.

Beth Lee is the owner of Rust and Rust Studio and Classroom. She is a furniture artist and has been trained by Annie Sloan. She offers classes to share her knowledge and love of painting. A. Burns photo.

Lee got the idea to open Rust about six years ago. At first, she shared the store with a business partner, but when he left, she took it over herself.

She specializes in repairing and painting vintage items. Her interest in painting furniture began after seeing a friend use chalk paint to decorate furniture. Chalk paint was created by Annie Sloan in Oxford, England. Sloan wanted to develop a paint that could be used on metal, wood, melamine and floors that could be used without sanding and prep work. Lee began to sell chalk paint in her store and then started painting with it.

At first, Lee attended craft shows to sell her creations. She participated in Colorfest in Thurmont; Pippinfest in Fairfield, Pennsylvania; Fallfest in Westminster; Sweet Clover in Frederick, a monthly tag sale; Chartreuse Outdoor Markets in Frederick; the Howard County Crafts Spectacular, and the Fall and Spring Lucketts Market in Berryville, Virginia. She also had a booth at the Antique Mall in Westminster. Lee is still doing shows as well as keeping her stores open.

Rust Studio and Workshop carries the complete line of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint products, Redesign by Prima products including silicone molds, paint stamps, transfers and decoupage papers, Posh metallic waxes, stencils and decoupage papers and Woodubend furniture embellishments. A. Burns photo.

“I like painting and upcycling old things because it is relaxing,” Lee said. “The shows are good advertising for me.”

In 2019, Lee had tongue cancer. Painting got her through chemotherapy and the stress from radiation.

During the pandemic, Lee stayed in business by delivering paint and custom items to her customers all over Frederick, Carroll County and southern Pennsylvania.

Lee also offers custom paint services. Customers can bring in their items and describe what they want it to look like to suit their décor.

“One of my most challenging projects was bringing Matilda back to life,” Lee said. “Matilda was an old organ converted into a hutch. It was a marriage, which is three pieces of furniture put together. It was a family heirloom, so the family brought it to me in pieces. It had been cut in half to remove from the basement of their home.”

Matilda was covered in coal dust, and the bottom was rotten. Lee used silicone molds to make replacement parts for some of the missing framework. She worked on it during the pandemic.

“Every time I went to do something on it, I found something else rotten. It took me a year to finish it,” Lee said.

When Sloan came to America to teach about the best ways to use chalk paint, Lee took one of the classes. That led to Lee teaching her own classes.

This MCM Dresser has been painted with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint in Chicago Gray. A transfer from Redesign by Prima was added and it is sealed with Annie Sloan Matte Lacquer. The original hardware was freshened up with a coat of paint. A. Burns photo.

Lee also sells transfer images to put on furniture as well as decoupage paper. She teaches classes on how to use the transfers and decoupage supplies.

Lee also offers classes at Rust where she teaches how to paint old things with chalk paint. Lee sells authentic Sloan chalk paint and ships it to customers. She plans to teach how to make silicone molds to replace pieces.

This Antique Asian Style Wardrobe was painted with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint in Graphite and a Posh decoupage paper “Utopia” was used on the doors. It is sealed with Anne Sloan Gloss Lacquer. A. Burns photo.

Lee sells vintage inspired home décor in addition to furniture and paint. She has cast iron figurines, knick knacks, tin baskets and bread boxes and other farmhouse chic items.

Three years ago, she opened an additional store in Frederick at 218 N. Market St.

Lee can be contacted at sales@rust-store.com. Her website is rust-store.com.

