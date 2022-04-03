An Eye for Art: Dance is a lifelong passion for ballet school owner

Allison Barnett is the owner of Contempic School of Ballet in Westminster. Barnett started dancing when she was 3 years old at the London School of Dance in Garland, Texas. She continued to take lessons at Hanover School of Ballet in Pennsylvania until she was 18 and went to college.

“I liked that I could perform and it was something most other people did not do. We also got to do a lot of outreach in the community,” Barnett said.

Barnett competed in the Starpower Dance Competition when she was a senior in high school. Because she did so well, Barnett was awarded an invitation to the organization’s Orlando, Florida, summer intensive and performed at the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Magneva Zavandro, Heidi Bronson and Parker Pompey perform in Contempic School of Ballet’s full-length ballet “Adventures of Alice.” (Lyndi McNulty)

When she was 12 years old, Barnett auditioned and was selected to perform with The Moscow Ballet at The Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Barnett was cast as a mouse and a butterfly in their rendition of “The Nutcracker.”

Barnett’s family moved to Maryland when she was 14.

Barnett attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where she studied ballet. Applicants to the university go through an audition application process and present a solo. Barnett received her Bachelor in Fine Arts in dance with emphasis in ballet performance in 2009.

When she graduated from college, Barnett performed with the Nashville Ballet during the summer. Shortly after, she took time off from ballet when her daughter was born.

Nicholas Cox and Delia Rusk performing in Contempic School of Ballet’s end-of-year performance. (Lyndi McNulty)

Barnett moved to California and joined JohnC Art Ballet in Orange. She danced with the company for three years. The company had an abstract way of looking at art and movement. “It opened up more creative doorways for me,” Barnett said.

Barnett also did guest performances at the Montage Dance Theater in Orange. It was a preprofessional dance company and had many aspiring dancers performing. “It was nice to be able to work with them and see their goals and ambitions.” Barnett said.

In 2015, Barnett decided to move to Hampstead to be closer to family.

Barnett taught ballet for multiple dance schools. When one studio location closed, her parents asked Barnett if she would consider opening a studio herself. She opened Contempic School of Ballet in 2016.

Rachel Lintz and Jose Villanueva-Monroy perform in Contempic School of Ballet’s end-of-year performance. (Lyndi McNulty)

“I try to make the [Contempic School of Ballet] studio personable and it is a community-driven studio. I think we need to give back to the community,” Barnett said. “I also believe it is important to have a strong foundation in training.”

“Ballet gives the students an outlet and a way of expressing themselves. Sometimes they have a hard time expressing themselves in everyday situations. Ballet also provides dancers the opportunity to make long-lasting friendships,” Barnett said.

The ballet students give back to the community by performing at senior living facilities including Golden Crest Assisted Living in Westminster and Lorien Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taneytown. The ballet students have also performed outreach at the TownMall of Westminster for the holidays. Barnett taught a Creative Movement Community class every month at Kid’s World for small children.

Heidi Bronson, Jeanette Bronson and Emily Wernick perform during the Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees. (Lyndi McNulty)

“We hold our annual recital in June,” Barnett said “We have performed at Carroll Community College and Carroll County Arts Council theater. We also hold our annual Nutcracker Tea Party every December at the Best Western in Westminster. It is a performance of the second act of ‘The Nutcracker’ while guests enjoy food and beverage.”

“We just did our first full length ballet called ‘Adventures of Alice’ held at Carroll Community College. I love choreographing and I enjoy casting all the dancers and then see how they bring the parts to life. The kids loved it and keep asking what the next one will be,” Barnett said.

“I love ballet because I can express myself and be in a place where I can be myself and escape everyday life,” Barnett said.

The studio is at 100 Railroad Ave. in Westminster, Suite 201. Barnett can be contacted at 443-201-9557. The website is contempicschoolofballet.com. The email is allison.barnett@contempicschoolofballet.com.

