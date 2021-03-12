An Eye for Art: The art of the hickory golf club

“Before the used of golf bags, golfers laid their clubs against a wooden bag stand.” Cruz explained. In the 1800s, they used golf bags that were completely made of canvas. They also made a round canvas bag at that time but they tipped over because of the shape. They had to use a wooden stand for their bags to keep it out of the wet grass. In 1910, they put metal supports in round golf bags and they have been in bags ever since.