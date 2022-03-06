An Eye for Art: From the age of 5, Carroll artist has focused on the visual

Natalie Brodie is an artist and student at Carroll Community College. Brodie got interested in art when she weas 5 years old. About the same time, Brodie was diagnosed with dyslexia, so some things were hard for her. She leaned toward drawing because she could not read or write. When she did learn to read and write, she kept doing art. Brodie drew pencil drawings and used crayons or whatever she could get her hands on to do art. Her father is a tile contractor and does a lot of artistic designs with tile, so he has influenced her.
Brodie attended Carroll Christian Schools for middle and high school where she took art classes. She still did pencil drawings and experimented with different mediums.
When Brodie graduated from high school in last year, she decided to attend Carroll Community College. She is majoring in visual arts. So far, Brodie has taken Fundamentals of Art and Drawing I.
“Fundamentals of art is about the very basics,” Brodie said. “It is a good starting point. The course includes how to draw, shading techniques like cross hatching and using basic materials. Experimenting with different materials like paper, tools, regular pencils, paints and charcoal are aspects of the class.”
Brodie enjoys creating art with charcoal the most so far. “I like charcoal because it is easy to manipulate, you can smudge it, it is forgiving. You can brush your mistakes away. You do not have to erase it,” Brodie said.
Carroll Community College has a Fine Arts Club. Brodie joined right away. Members stay after classes and work in the art studio on their class assignments. She has been there every day. “I stay after for two or three hours and hang out in the studio,” she said. The art club is small now because of the pandemic, but the members are working to attract more members and to rebuild the club to its former numbers.
Brodie likes James Gurney, who is known for his realistic paintings of ancient civilizations and dinosaurs. He is best known for his books “Color of Light” and “Dinotopia.”
“I like the process of doing artwork. I find it relaxing, I like the finished product and being able to convey different emotions in my work,” Brodie said.
Brodie does artwork of random places. She often uses photographs as inspirations for her artwork, from streets to interesting locals. She also draws portraits of her pets and character art. She does digital art or pencil and paper.
Brodie also does digital art on a computer using a digital art tablet, Wacom Cintiq. It is a drawing tablet that the artist plugs into their computer screen. The artist draws on the tablet screen with a computer activated pen. Her drawings are realistic. Brodie taught herself to use the art tablet. She uses a program called Clip Studio to do her drawings.
“I like drawing on the computer because it is forgiving and there are a lot of things I can do with it. It is easier with layers. I can draw on a series of layers. If you mess up on something you can erase that layer. It is not one layer like creating artwork on paper,” Brodie said.
“I would like to continue with concept art. Concept art is an early stage of development for movies and games. It is an early stage of ideas, when you are testing things out to see what works and what doesn’t. It serves as a guide for the artist that does the final designs,” Brodie said.
After graduation from Carroll Community College, Brodie plans to go to a four-year college and major in art.
Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.