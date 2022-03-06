An Eye for Art: From the age of 5, Carroll artist has focused on the visual

Natalie Brodie is an artist and student at Carroll Community College. Brodie got interested in art when she weas 5 years old. About the same time, Brodie was diagnosed with dyslexia, so some things were hard for her. She leaned toward drawing because she could not read or write. When she did learn to read and write, she kept doing art. Brodie drew pencil drawings and used crayons or whatever she could get her hands on to do art. Her father is a tile contractor and does a lot of artistic designs with tile, so he has influenced her.