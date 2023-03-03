An Eye for Art: McDaniel student from Manchester writes and illustrates children’s books

Kelsey Bosley is a McDaniel College student from Manchester. Bosley has created art as long as she can remember.

“I was always coloring something,” she said.

Advertisement

Bosley took art classes in school as she grew up. When Bosley was at Manchester Valley High School she took all the art classes she could get.

“I liked commercial art the best because when I am not doing realistic drawings, I like doing typography. Typography is using a lot of different types and sizes of fonts to do a composition,” she said. They made art out of graphic letters.

Advertisement

Bosley is majoring in studio art at McDaniel and is minoring in pre-K through 12th grade education. She is also minoring in art history.

Kelsey Bosley with images from her books. Lyndi McNulty photo

Bosley has taken ceramic classes and enjoyed them.

“It is different working in 3D because I was used to only working with paint and graphite,” she said.

Bosley also liked an oil painting class taought by professor Steve Pearson because she usually uses watercolor and acrylic paints. They painted still life paintings in class.

“Oil paint is unique because it takes longer to dry than water based paints like acrylic and watercolor. It is easier to blend the colors together with oil paints,” Bosley said. “The oil painting class was interesting because professor Pearson only gave the students the basic colors red, blue, yellow and white.”

It was a color theory class because they had to learn to blend the colors for their images. Bosley painted an incredible image of rolled paper.

“We rolled and ripped the paper and stuck it to the wall with tape and thumbtacks. Then they had to match the colors of the paper,” Bosley said.

Bosley also took graphic design from associate professor Chloe Irla.

Advertisement

“I am not the best at technology so it was interesting. Professor Irla made it fun and I learned how to do the projects on the computer,” Bosley said. The students made business cards, holiday greeting cards, fliers and more. They also made a book of their artwork.

A page from one of Kelsey Bosley’s books. Lyndi McNulty photo

Bosley took Studio Art 1 and 2 where she made children’s books. Bosley wanted to create children’s books based on anxiety, depression and insomnia.

She based her books on a child’s perspective. Bosley made the child fear monsters in the book. Her book has children explain how they feel in the way a child would explain it and then ways to make the monsters go away. The books are incredible and insightful. There are three books, one per each fear. She wrote and illustrated the books.

Bosley also made “Stuffies” of the monsters in the children’s books. A Stuffie is similar to a stuffed animal but created to look like a monster. They are size of a large child and Bosley sewed each one herself.

She wrote another book based on diabetes and is working on ADHD. All of her books are a reflection of some of her own experiences.

“Art is relaxing and gives me time to clear my head. I can just think about my art,” Bosley said.

Advertisement

Bosley is student-teaching at Mount Airy Middle School and then later in March at Sandymount Elementary School. When Bosley graduates from McDaniel College this spring, she wants to be either an elementary or middle school art teacher.

Kelsey Bosley at the Honors Art Exhibition at McDaniel College with one of her books and her Stuffies. Lyndi McNulty photo

Bosley’s art will appear in the McDaniel College Honors Art Exhibition titled “Unfolding Reality.” The Esther Prangley Rice Galley, Peterson Hall, on McDaniel College campus is free to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. The exhibition, which opened Feb. 21, runs through March 10.

Students exhibiting their artwork, in addition to Bosley, are Rowan Berti of Wilmington, Delaware, Skylar Blackbull of Crownpoint, New Mexico, Kate Cramer of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, Grace Harshman of Hagerstown and Juliana Stolkovich of Littlestown, Pennsylvania. Call 410-857-2595 for additional information.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.