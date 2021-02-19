An Eye for Art: The art of arcades and pinball at Save Point

In 2015, Save Point was invited to do the largest anime convention in the country, Anime Expo, but it was in California. “Can we do this?” Holniker and Voter asked themselves. Loading a 26-foot liftgate truck with 30 heavy video arcades, pinball machines and console gaming setups was a huge task. They took the challenge and drove over 2,500 miles to the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Then a problem arose. On the East Coast it is customary to include the use of the machines with an entry ticket and the machines are set on free play. However, on the West Coast, visitors must pay to play machines. “We needed $3,500 in quarters,” Holniker said. “I had to go to four branches to get most of the quarters. Friends from Las Vegas brought the rest.” Wearing bright orange Save Point shirts, Holniker and Voter walked down the streets of LA carrying sacks of quarters marked Federal Reserve.” 100,000 people attended the show that year.