An Eye for Art: McDaniel College professor finds a passion in watercolors

Stephanie Madsen is a college psychology professor at McDaniel College who lives in Westminster with her husband and two children. When one of her college students asked her what she did in her free time for fun, Madsen did not have an answer. So, two years ago she began painting with watercolors.
“I had always admired the watercolor style,” Madsen said.
As a child Madsen liked to draw. She also took jewelry making, pottery and acrylic painting classes.
She had been seeing ads on Facebook for letsmakeart.com. So, she visited the website and took the tutorial on painting a fancy feather.
“I loved the process,” Madsen said.
Then came more tutorials in the spring of 2020.
“It was a good pandemic hobby,” Madsen said.
Madsen completed a painting of her house using a line and wash technique with ink and watercolor.
“I felt clumsy, and I could see I had a lot to learn,” she said. “Friends asked me if I could paint their houses. Each new request challenged me to get better.
“When I had been painting just a little over a year, Lew Wilson Art invited me to paint for them.”
Madsen’s paintings can be found at www.lewwilsonart.com by searching “Madsen.”
Madsen has painted watercolors of the University of Maryland, University of Georgia, University of Delaware, McDaniel College and Towson University.
She has also completed a collection of Westminster scenes. Some of her images were sold for a fund raiser for the Boys and Girls and Club of Westminster. “It joins my interest in child psychology and art,” Madsen said.
Most of what she paints now are home portraits. Madsen also paints floral monograms.
“They are a gold letter with luscious flowers” Madsen said.
She also painted a winter landscape and a boat while expanding her repertoire.
“I find painting with watercolor meditative,” Madsen said. “You can lose track of time. Watercolor is rewarding because it is unpredictable. You get bleeds and blooms, and you cannot control it all. A bleed is when one color flows into another color. A bloom is where the watercolor dries at a different rate. The process is magical.
“I am really enjoying learning something new. The painting and the business side of it both involve skills that I have never experienced as a college professor. I like that the pieces I create can be a perfect gift to honor a person’s relationships or memories.”
Madsen has also painted five impactful scenes for the new president of McDaniel College, Dr. Julia Jasken, for her personal stationary. The images include the caboose, the Zepp-McTeer Plaza, the Old Main Bell, Ward Memorial Arch and the Carpe Diem Gazebo.
Madsen has also painted the college arch and the bell in different seasons.
“For the future, I would like to get into art licensing and see my work in stores. I also want to learn more, improve my craft and write and illustrate children’s books. I’d like to build upon my interests in child development and art.”
Madsen can be contacted at stephaniemadsenart@gmail.com. www.stephaniemadsen.art.
Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.