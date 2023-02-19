An Eye for Art: Carroll Community College official shows his creative side as a jewelry artist

Clyde Johnson is pictured with a variety of rings and necklaces from his “Warrior Necklace series.” Lyndi McNulty photo.

Clyde Johnson, a jewelry artist, is the executive director for diversity, equality and inclusion for Carroll Community College. Johnson’s father is a woodcarver and sculptor.

“My earliest memories were of going to the woods with him to get wood for his creations,” the younger Johnson said. “We also went to the beach and swamps to get driftwood. I can remember going with him until a wild boar chased me and that was the end of me going with him.”

Every summer a huge outdoor Arts in the Park was held in Petersburg, Virginia.

“People from all over Virginia and the East Coast would come to sell art. That was my first foray into the art world and meeting artists,” Johnson said.

“I really wanted to be a mortician. When I was a child, I built caskets and buried my fish. I am still interested in mortuary science and the artistry of it. The casket design and clothing, the buildings, the limousines have artistic aspects. Even preparation of the body is an art form,” Johnson said.

“My parents wanted me to go to a four-year school, so I attended Virginia State University and graduated with a master’s degree in clinical psychology,” Johnson said. In addition, Johnson took classes in painting, calligraphy and photography.

He did not think he was good enough. “Art was an elective and was something I did to meet my college requirements,” Johnson said.

Necklace by Clyde Johnson titled “The Phoenix” made of sterling silver on gemstones and a variety of beaded strands. Clyde Johnson photo.

Johnson served as a psychologist in the North Carolina Prison System for two years. Then he went to direct patient care in HIV/AIDS for the Halifax Health Department in North Carolina. That job started the educational segment of his career. He did HIV/AIDS education in the community and that led to higher education.

In 2008, Johnson was offered a position as dean of diversity for MICA, the Maryland Institute College of Art, and he moved to Baltimore.

Close up of the “We are Forever Linked” chain made by Clyde Johnson with sterling silver, bronze, copper electroform and gemstone. Clyde Johnson photo.

One of the benefits of working at MICA was, as a staff member, Johnson could take free classes in jewelry design. For seven years, at night, Johnson took classes and earned a certificate in jewelry design in 2015.

“The classes were hard,” Johnson said. “It was a small metals program. Every type of class in metal smithing was offered. It included jewelry fabrication, stone setting and electroforming. Think about years ago when people sent their children’s shoes to have them dipped in metal. Electroforming is using a variety of metals to cover or plate an object using electro-conductive paint and electric current.

“My favorite class was lost wax casting. Casting is when the artist carves a shape into wax. Then mold is made. The wax is burned out, then the molten metal, usually gold or silver is poured in, taking the place of the wax. The result can be a bracelet, pendant, or ring.”

Johnson still carves the wax but he sends it to New York to be cast.

“Making artistic jewelry is meditative. After a long day at work, sitting in my studio with the music on, is a form of meditation,” Johnson said. “In the last few years, it has been my connection to history. I have been researching African jewelry and researching my own DNA to see where my family is from. I found out that my family is from a place named Gabon in Africa.

“They do a lot of reliquary work in Africa and for me, initially wanting to be a mortician, reliquary work interested me. A reliquary is a container that jewelry and other articles are put in to honor the dead. In Gabon, some of the deceased person’s hair, a piece of clothing or even bone might be put into a reliquary.”

A ring titled “4 the Girls” is pictured on Clyde Johnson’s hand. Clyde Johnson photo.

In Africa, they also make a lot of jewelry pieces to wear, Johnson said. In a similar fashion, it was a custom in the early 1900s in the United States and Europe for people to make and wear mourning jewelry containing people’s hair. Victorians also made framed hair art in memory of the deceased.

Many of Johnson’s jewelry items are made from African beads Johnson has collected in his travels. He also makes his own beads cast in metal. Some of the most interesting are Trinity beads showing the three faces of God.

“Many of the jewelry pieces I make now are related to history and death,” Johnson said. He made a piece with the links made from resin using a machine at Exploration Commons at the Carroll County Library in Westminster. Then he had the links cast in sterling silver. Each link is symbolic of one of the massacres of Black Americans. The name of a city and the year a black community was burned is featured on each link. The clasp represents a hand coming up out of the woods and the hand is rising above suppression. Johnson purchased the stone in Brazil at one of the slave markets.

“My jewelry is either fun and funky or serious,” Johnson said.

A ring by Clyde Johnson titled “4 the Girls” is made of sterling silver and a photograph. Clyde Johnson photo.

Johnson has also taken jewelry classes at Common Ground on the Hill at McDaniel College.

This past September, representatives of The National Museum of African American History and Culture of the Smithsonian Institution came to Baltimore to see art created by five artists to possibly add to their collections. The representatives of the museum were particularly looking for jewelry artwork. Johnson’s work is being considered for addition to the permanent Smithsonian collections.

“At first, art was something just for me. I came into a new town, Baltimore, and did not know many people,” Johnson said. “As a result of becoming a jewelry artist, I have a community of artist friends and have been invited to be in shows.”

Johnson can be contacted at @cejaidesigns (Instagram) or cejai1906@gmail.com.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.