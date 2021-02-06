An Eye for Art: Couple’s travels bring rock treasures home to Westminster

Brian is a tinkerer. He likes machines and the intricate mechanics of many things. Mastering the rock tumbler was easy because his family always had one running in their garage. It wasn’t until he purchased a second-hand table saw for rocks and refurbished it to do what he wanted it to do, that the relationship with lapidary really started to develop. He does a lot of research, reading and experimenting. He also talks to lapidaries (people would make decorative items out of stones), not only about technique and methods, but also about the successes and failures that one encounters working with stones. A lot of alternative engineering goes into the design and set up of this equipment and this is one of the many pieces of the process that Brian enjoys.