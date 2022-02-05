An Eye for Art: Brooch bouquet styles for all occasions

Susan Everett is a local brooch bouquet artist living with her new husband in Westminster. Everett attended North Carroll High School and learned to sew in high school home economics class. Her mother sewed her entire life and worked in a sewing factory. Her aunt also owned Busy Bees knitting shop in Westminster.
Both women inspired Everett to improve her sewing skills. She made aprons and handkerchiefs when she was in school. Everett did not get to do as much sewing as she would have liked because she had to help on a dairy farm her family owned in Manchester.
Everett began to explore other types of crafts such as doing counted cross stitch pillows. Everett also made hand-painted sweatshirts. She has also made baby quilts. The owners of Blue House, a now-closed fabrics shop on Main Street in Westminster, walked her through the process.
When she was going through Pinterest one day, Everett came across brooch bouquets. Immediately, she wanted to make them and taught herself how.
A brooch bouquet is a bouquet of satin roses with gem brooches on it for decoration. The bouquets are made on a base of a foam ball that is cut in half. Everett glues the roses down and then decorates them with gems. Then she adds lace. Her husband John Everett makes the handles for the bouquets out of wood or PVC piping. Then she covers the handles with satin.
Everett makes a variety of bouquet styles. She makes white satin ones with pearls for brides. The bouquets can also be custom made in any color. For example, Everett made a bouquet with white satin roses and crystal blue brooches. She also makes boutonnieres to match the bride’s bouquet. Everett also makes ring bearer’s pillows. Each one is custom made.
“I love making bridal bouquets because of the unique way each one turns out,” she said. “I have a lot of satisfaction when they turn out so well. They are something I created. The bouquets also last forever and will become family heirlooms.”
The bouquets must be ordered at least two weeks in advance.
“I can pretty much do anything. If I see it, I can make it,” Everett said.
Everett recently made corsages for the widows of past members of the Westminster Lions Club. The corsages were red roses, green roses and silver gems on the red and green.
Everett is making a bouquet for her niece, Hannah Brewer Dell, for her wedding in February. Her niece was the 2016 Miss Maryland. Since Dell was involved with visiting the children at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Everett was inspired to make 50 crocheted hats for the children.
She also made her own wedding bouquet for her own wedding on Oct. 3 last year.
Her Facebook page is called Susan’s Bridal Delights. Everett can be contacted at thecharmedtraveler@comcast.net or 410-491-2590.
