An Eye for Art: Westminster artist returns to crafting after years away

Energetic and creative, Jennifer Glass is a local craftsperson living in Westminster. Glass grew up in Wichita, Kansas.
“When I was 10 or 12 years old, I liked to buy art projects such as ‘paint by number’ kits,” Glass said. She also took art classes when she was in the fifth grade. There were only four students in the class. “The art teacher had a unique way of teaching art,” Glass said. Students were allowed to choose a picture from a big trunk. The teacher helped the students use it for inspiration for their artwork. As Glass got older, she enjoyed embroidery, crewel latch hooking and other crafts.
“My mother was a seamstress,” Glass said. She made all her clothes. “I did not do much sewing growing up because if I was an eighth-inch off, my mother made me tear it out and redo it,” Glass said.
“I really started sewing as an adult. I began to make my own clothes and clothes for my daughter Becky. The first big sewing project I did was making Holly Hobby jumpers with a matching doll. It was the first big thing I was able to make and sell as a stay at home mom. My husband was in the Army. Since the Army is a close-knit family, I sold them by word of mouth and special orders.”
“We moved 17 times in 25 years,” Glass said. “At one point my husband was out of the service for five years. “At that time, I started working for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City in the photo lab. I was the person that accepted the artwork and photographs that would end up being greeting cards. The artists brought me their artwork and I logged it in to the lab. It could be a photographic or a paper design. The paper designs were photographed in the standard lab and then those transparencies and others went to the custom lab for retouching. After the retouched transparencies left the custom lab they were produced as greeting cards. A very memorable experience was when the Muppets were brought to Hallmark for a photo shoot. I got to watch and even got my picture taken with Kermit and Miss Piggy. I loved my job,” Glass said.
When her husband Pat went back into the Army and the family had to move to his new assignment, Glass went back to her love of crafts. This is when her family moved to Westminster. Her husband was assigned to the ROTC Department as the assistant professor of military science for Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College.
“Because I have a son, Greg, I became involved in Boy Scouts as the Round Table chairperson, coming up with projects and activities for pack leaders,” Glass said.
After her 15 years with the Boy Scouts, Glass went into real estate for 32 years and did not have time to do crafts. She helped people stage their homes for sale and to find homes that they could decorate to suit their style.
Eight years ago, Glass took a job as resident director at Manchester Manor. One of the residents is a crafter and participates in craft shows. She inspired Glass. “I got the bug again,” Glass said.
Glass began to sew miscellaneous textile items. “I love the feel of the different fabrics. My husband Pat says we can’t drive by a fabric store without me asking to stop. We go to fabric stores in Lancaster because they have better quality fabrics than I can purchase locally and unique brands. As a result, my creations are different from other crafters at the shows I attend. People say that I feel like I have a good eye for color and combining fabrics that make my pieces special,” Glass said. “They love the quality and color combinations.”
Glass has sold her crafts at Carroll County Farmers Christmas market this past year. When there is not a pandemic, she participates in Christmas in the Valley at the Pleasant Valley Fire Hall, Sykesville Market Place (now held at Shipley Arena) and Grace Bible Church in Manchester at Christmas. When Glass retires in three years, she will do shows regionally.
Glass makes a wide variety of artistically made textile crafts. Her senior “gold” line includes bags that fit on walkers. The bags have four pockets in the front and two in the back. She also makes senior bibs called spill catchers. Glass designed a fabric couch and chair caddy that holds magazines, telephones and remotes. Glass also takes custom orders for larger sizes or custom items.
One of three most popular items in her inventory includes her button hole scarf. It is a fleece scarf which is cuddly warm washable and easily fits in a coat pocket. It substitutes for a muffler. Glass also makes a kitchen neck towel. You wear the colorful fabric piece around your neck that has hand towels on the ends. The terry cloth ends are handy to wipe your hands or use as pot holders. Glass also sews popular hugger microwave hot pads. She makes fabric bowl holders that are the size of a cup, bowl and plate. The “bowl” is shaped so that you can put your dish in the hot pad to microwave and take out with the tops of the hugger.
Another popular item is the mug rug, a mini place mat that you can put your coffee cup, glass and snack on.
“I love crafting because it is relaxing. I like creating,” Glass said. “It is a challenge. I can create new items and change them until they evolve into a new, useful pieces of textile artwork.”
Glass can be contacted at jenniferglass19@comcast.net.
