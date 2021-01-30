An Eye for Art: Westminster artist returns to crafting after years away

“We moved 17 times in 25 years,” Glass said. “At one point my husband was out of the service for five years. “At that time, I started working for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City in the photo lab. I was the person that accepted the artwork and photographs that would end up being greeting cards. The artists brought me their artwork and I logged it in to the lab. It could be a photographic or a paper design. The paper designs were photographed in the standard lab and then those transparencies and others went to the custom lab for retouching. After the retouched transparencies left the custom lab they were produced as greeting cards. A very memorable experience was when the Muppets were brought to Hallmark for a photo shoot. I got to watch and even got my picture taken with Kermit and Miss Piggy. I loved my job,” Glass said.