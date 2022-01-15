An Eye for Art: For Linda DeCarlo, art is all natural

DeCarlo always had a passion for sharing the arts. “I couldn’t pin myself down to one [medium]. I tried as many different genres as possible so I could expose the students to a wide variety of [media],” DeCarlo said. “If I could not reach them with one [medium], I could reach them with another. The biggest challenge with public school is the variety of children that you teach. They range from special needs to gifted and talented to all the wonderfulness in between in the same classroom. They are also from all backgrounds and cultures,” DeCarlo said.