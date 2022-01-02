An Eye for Art: Exhibit to showcase ‘Icons of American Animation’ at McDaniel College, Carroll Arts Center

“Making Animated Zoetrope Art” will be held at the Eldersburg branch on Feb. 26, at 1:30 p.m. for ages 8-17. Participants will use an old animation technique to draw illustrations and see them come to life. They will use a template to create drawings and place them on a zoetrope — a rotating machine that creates the illusion of movement to view your illustrations in motion. Please be aware that this program will include the use of strobe lights. Registration required. See details at https://ccpl.librarymarket.com/events/make-animated-zoetrope-art.