An Eye for Art: Union Bridge woman has spent her life making and exploring crafts

Cindi Emerick is a crafter from Union Bridge. She first started doing crafts when she got married in 1973. She took a crochet class.

Emerick made afghans, but she did not like working with yarns.

Advertisement

“I like doing doilies and other things with thread,” Emerick said. “I do not like doing things over and over like granny square afghans. Another repetitive craft I tried was making a hairpin lace afghan, which is strips of the same thing. I started a hairpin lace afghan before my son was born, and it is not finished yet. He is now 43 years old.”

She also did knitting, cross-stitch and other needle work crafts.

Advertisement

“I tried to learn tatting but did not get it. It took too much time sitting and I keep myself very busy,” she said.

“I even took cake decorating classes. I must have things perfect, so it did not work out for me. I made a wedding cake for one of my son’s weddings. Since it did not come out perfect for my standards, I had a bakery ice it and I decorated it.

“I made a huge teddy bear for my son when he was born. But since I had so many health problems, I had to stop.”

After Emerick got married, they lived many places because her husband was transferred in the military.

“I made my own maternity clothes back then,” she said. “Since my husband was in the service, we were stationed in Hawaii and I made muumuus.”

Cindi Emerick is pictured with her handmade textiles and purses. Lyndi McNulty photo

Constantly interested in exploring new craft ideas, Emerick made a lighted glass block nightlight for her grandson. She used a building type glass block, added tiny white lights and decorated it. To make the blocks, she decoupaged a very transparent paper onto the block, and the lights shown through it.

“My husband and I sold over 500 a year at craft shows,” she said.

Advertisement

Their first show was in 2012 at Fallfest in Westminster. Then people started copying us and we went down to selling 30 a year,” she explained.

Another idea Emerick had was to turn recycled plates into dessert and cake plate stands.

Next, Emerick and her husband made jewelry boxes. She decorated pre-made jewelry boxes. They also made prayer boxes. It is a little box that contains a comforting prayer.

Emerick went on to make jewelry. First, she made crocheted jewelry that was very popular. It is made with fine thread or yarn. Flowers are made from yarn and she added pearls or beads. Sometimes, she made all white versions that were good for weddings. Others were colorful with crocheted flowers.

When Emerick’s husband was out of work for seven months, her girlfriend gave her a bag of fabric. That started her making purses. Hers, however, are unique because they have many pockets, zippers and some have clips on the straps that come off.

“I asked a woman why they were not buying the purses,” she recalled. “The woman suggested that I add pockets and zippers to my bags. I said I can do that but they will cost more. I started making better purses incorporating what people wanted. They sold well. I learned to give them what they want.”

Advertisement

Emerick and her husband participate in selling her crafts at the Carroll County Agricultural Center Farmer’s Market; Glen Burnie Spring and Winter Craft Fairs; Union Bridge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Mart, A to Z Craft Spectacular at the Howard County Fairgrounds; Hagerstown Kris Kringle Holiday Craft Show; Lititz Rotary Craft Show, Boonsboro Craft Show and Catoctin Colorfest in Thurmont, Two Top Ruritan Steam and Gas Show in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania; Christmas in the County at St. Peters Catholic Church in Libertytown; and the Anne Arundel High School Craft Fair. They have participated in 30 to 40 shows a year. Next year, they plan to cut back to 11 shows because of her health.

“I also volunteer at the hospital at the front desk, Emerick said.

She also takes a stained glass class at the Carroll County Senior Center.

“I like doing crafts because it keeps me busy,” she said. “I got injured at work in 2015 and became disabled. Doing crafts gives me something to do and I can interact with people at shows. I love talking with the customers. I get so involved with my work that I can work from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the morning. I also love trying new things. My husband had to do all our housework, but he supports me doing shows to keep me busy.”

Emerick’s website is handmadebycindi.com, soon to be mypurrfectpurse.com.

Lyndi McNulty is the owner of Gizmo’s Art in Westminster. Her column, An Eye for Art, appears regularly in Life & Times.