Ask Tammy Lofink: Emotional turmoil of addiction for loved ones can be overwhelming

Sometimes, she feels sad that she may be alone after her parents pass away and that when she marries and has children, they will not have cousins. So, Leah hangs out with her best friend and her family, which gives Leah a sense of having siblings and a sense of belonging. Leah’s friend’s and family’s support makes her feel a part of them, as if she is less alone. Leah feels like becoming a nurse will help her relate to people who are having their worse day in the hospital. She can be empathetic to them and help them emotionally, as well as give physical care.