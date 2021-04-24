Ask Tammy Lofink: Resources can help to support recovery from addiction

Now imagine that not getting out of bed to go to the gym in the morning could cost you your life. For someone who doesn’t stick with recovery, the consequences can be grave. If you are just coming out of treatment, you are excited and motivated to start a new life, clean and sober. You go back home or to sober living. Then reality sets in and frankly, it is daunting. You know how much the substances have destroyed your life in the past. There is nothing you want more than to live a substance-free life. In order to maintain sobriety, there is a long list of things to do, but life happens. You are constantly being bombarded by cravings. You know that one bad decision of giving in to a craving could send you back to destructive patterns or even kill you. You desire to stay sober, go to meetings and get a job.