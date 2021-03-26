Ask Tammy Lofink: Pandemic isolation affects addiction and recovery

When isolated, it’s easy for people to turn to drugs or alcohol as a way to cope, and to try to forget everything. People may use drugs and alcohol to numb their feelings, especially through the stress of the pandemic. Eventually, people may develop a tolerance and need to have more of the drug or drink to achieve the desired effect. Ultimately, and over time, they cannot achieve the same effect any longer. They become physically dependent on drugs and alcohol, and need them to prevent experiencing sickness from withdrawal. This is a vicious cycle.