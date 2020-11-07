Legal Matters: Constitution doesn’t provide specific remedy for police violence against individuals | COMMENTARY

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment says.
That guarantee allows demonstrators to take to the streets in locations ranging from Westminster — where a group gathers on Main Street each Saturday afternoon to hold up placards — to New York City, where a late October brawl between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump ended with punches, expletives, eggs thrown and 11 arrests.
The framers of the Constitution knew there might be some physical clashes between people of different political viewpoints when they wrote the document, although nothing suggests that they considered the possibility of excessive force by police on demonstrators. The document does not specifically ban attacks on demonstrators by police officers, but officers can be held liable for the use of excessive physical force against protesters or demonstrators.
The Guardian newspaper reported June 8 that protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to widespread incidents nationwide of police brutality as officers punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed and drove vehicles at demonstrators. Another report noted that Indianapolis officers were indicted after striking a woman during a demonstration.
The Constitution does not provide a specific remedy for police violence against individuals. However, officers may be charged under state or local criminal laws prohibiting assault.
No similar incidents have been reported at the Westminster demonstrations, where physical fights have not occurred, although there have been verbal clashes. City officers occasionally stop or drive by and ensure the Main Street crosswalk is not obstructed by demonstrators. Police investigated after one demonstrator was hit in the leg by an object tossed from a car.
The demonstrators attract some favorable comments or horn honks, and some opponents who roll down their windows and yell, “Trump!” Placards do not overtly oppose President Trump, although one placard supported his opponent in the presidential race, Joe Biden. Other drivers speed up and gun their motors in apparent opposition to the views expressed.
So, what do local demonstrators have on their placards? A small sample: “Black Lives Matter”; “Vote”; “Replace [Justice Ruth Bader] Ginsburg After Election.”
Shouting and gunning motors may be forms of election-related intimidation attempts, but they are pretty tame compared to some election intimidation in U.S. history. Historically, elections were often marked by employers ordering their workers to vote for a specific candidate or by representatives of candidates paying voters to cast their ballots for specific candidates.
In 1870 and 1871, the Ku Klux Klan’s often violent intimidation of African American voters prompted Congress to adopt the Enforcement Acts of 1870 and 1871, prohibiting such intimidation. The Klan was unimpressed and apparently was able to ignore the law without penalty, as intimidation of racial minorities continued through the 19th century and much of the 20th.
