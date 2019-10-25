Statistics support an argument for wearing helmets. Implementation of effective bicycle helmet programs could have a substantial impact on rates of fatal and nonfatal bicycle-related head injury, according to the Centers for Disease Control. For example, from 1984 through 1988, if a presumed helmet-use rate of 10% had been increased to 100% (i.e., universal helmet use), an average of 500 fatal and 151,400 nonfatal bicycle-related head injuries could have been prevented each year, according to www.cdc.gov.