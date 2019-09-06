Legal Matters: Is it legal to picket on a private street or a parking lot?

Whether the private street is open to the public is a key question. For example, if you want to hold up a placard urging the closing of American borders on a private street that I own and where I am the only user, I can order you off my street if I disagree with your viewpoint. You will not have a good legal argument that you should be allowed to stay, because of the privately-owned status of the street and the fact that it is not open to public use.