Legal Matters: ‘Clear and convincing’ evidence needed to show an adult needs a guardian

When any adult goes to court seeking guardianship of an aged or disabled adult, he may ask to be appointed guardian of the person or property, or both. A guardian of the person can make decisions about the disabled adult’s housing, medical treatment, health care, food, clothing, or shelter. A guardian of property makes decisions about how, where or when to spend the disabled person’s money or how to administer her property. A guardian can sell the disabled person’s house and other assets, and invest the proceeds as he chooses.