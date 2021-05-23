Legal Matters: Dog bite law change affects strict liability rule

The information from the website is, in fact, outdated. The reader is correct. The General Assembly changed the applicable section of the law in 2019. The statute now in effect says in part, “In an action against an owner of a dog for damages for personal injury or death caused by the dog, evidence that the dog caused the personal injury or death creates a rebuttable presumption that the owner knew or should have known that the dog had vicious or dangerous propensities.”